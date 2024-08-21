Theme
A view through a fence shows Terminal C of the Sheremetyevo international airport outside Moscow, Russia, August 23, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Moscow airports back to normal operations after drone attack restrictions: Watchdog

Moscow airports were back to normal operations on Wednesday after temporary restrictions were in place overnight at three airports in the Russian capital following a drone attack, the aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said Wednesday.

Ukraine launched one of the largest ever drone attacks on Moscow on Wednesday, the city’s mayor said, with Russian air defense units destroying 11 drones flying towards the capital.

Temporary restrictions were in place at the Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports from 02:31 a.m. Moscow time (2331 GMT) to 06:30 a.m, Rosaviatsia said on the Telegram messaging app. There were no restrictions at the major Sheremetevo airport.

