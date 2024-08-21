Parliamentary investigation sought after influential Thai general hits journalist

3 min read

A senator in Thailand on Tuesday formally requested a parliamentary investigation into a veteran politician and former army chief who struck a television reporter on the head after she asked him a question.

Prawit Wongsuwon, 79, a lawmaker and former deputy premier who was involved in the last two coups in Thailand, hit the female reporter on Friday while surrounded by journalists, video footage of which was widely circulated.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A notorious political dealmaker and a central figure in Thailand’s two decades of political strife, Prawit, who leads the Palang Pracharat Party, served in the last junta and was deputy prime minister for nine years after a 2014 coup.

“This behavior is physical harassment,” said Senator Tewarit Maneechai, who told Reuters he had requested an ethics probe be conducted into Prawit.

“It is also disrespectful to a journalist who was doing her work,” he added.

Palang Pracharat Party spokesman Piya Tavichai said Prawit knew the reporter well and has apologized, adding he could clarify the facts in any parliamentary process.

“He was teasing her as someone who he is close to,” Piya said.

“Because he was a soldier, the teasing could appear to be violent but those close to him know that he teases like this all the time.”

Prawit and the reporter, who works for broadcaster ThaiPBS, could not be reached for comment.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from Thailand’s media community. ThaiPBS asked Prawit to take responsibility for his actions.

Senator Tewarit said he requested an investigation into Prawit through the Senate to be conveyed to the lower house of parliament, which will have 30 days to respond. He said he was unsure what penalty Prawit would face if found guilty.

The ethics code for Thai parliamentarians states members should respect the rights and liberty of others and refrain from threats, showing malice or use of force to harm others.

The incident happened on Friday moments after the Pheu Thai Party’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra won a vote in parliament to become prime minister, Thailand’s third premier from the billionaire Shinawatra family, with which Prawit has a bitter history.

Prawit, who did not attend the vote, was asked his thoughts on Paetongtarn’s victory, to which he replied “What are you asking? What are you asking?” before striking the reporter, television footage showed.

Read more:

Thailand reports suspected case of new strain of mpox

Newcomer Paetongtarn, daughter of Thailand’s ex-PM, elected prime minister

China says FM Wang Yi to visit Myanmar, Thailand this week