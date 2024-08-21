Theme
A 777-200ER plane owned by Russia’s Nordwind Airlines is seen at Vnukovo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia restricts airspace over Murmansk, Apatity airports: Report

Reuters
Russian authorities closed airports in its northwestern cities of Murmansk and Apatity for flights on Wednesday and restricted the use of airspace over those cities, the TASS news agency reported, citing an anonymous source.

Such measures are usually taken in Russia due to potential or actual Ukrainian drone attacks. Murmansk hosts a military airbase.

