Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, Russian soldiers fire Giatsint-S self-propelled gun towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in the Russian - Ukrainian border area in the Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, Russian soldiers fire Giatsint-S self-propelled gun towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in the Russian - Ukrainian border area in the Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

Russia says delaying local elections in multiple areas of Kursk region

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russia’s electoral commission on Wednesday said it was postponing local elections in seven municipalities in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched an offensive more than two weeks ago.

The commission said on Telegram that the votes would take place once there was “a full guarantee of the security of voters.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But it said elections for a regional governor which are due to start next week would go ahead as planned in the rest of the region.

Early voting in the gubernatorial elections is due to start on August 28, with the polls closing on 8 September.

Two and a half years into Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, Kyiv seized back the initiative by sending troops into the western Kursk region on August 6.

Ukraine says it has captured dozens of towns and villages in the region and Russia says more than 120,000 civilians have had to flee the area.

Read more:

Russia’s Medvedev: There will be no talks with Ukraine after Kursk incursion

Ukraine says it struck S-300 missile system in Russia’s Rostov region

Putin’s slow response to Ukraine’s Kursk attack tests patience of his Russia backers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size