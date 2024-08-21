Russia says foiled attempted Ukrainian incursion in border region

1 min read

Russia on Wednesday foiled an attempt by a group of Ukrainian fighters to cross the border into its western Bryansk region, the regional governor said.

“In the Klimov district of the Bryansk region an attempt by a Ukrainian reconnaissance-sabotage group to break through into Russian territory was stopped,” Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

Bogomaz added that the “break through was prevented by FSB border guards” who fired on the enemy fighters.

The situation at the scene was now "under control", the governor said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moscow came under one of the largest attacks by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, Russian authorities reported, saying they destroyed all of those headed toward the country's capital.

The attacks came as Ukrainian forces continue to push into Russia’s western Kursk region. In the past week, they have also struck three bridges, several airfields and an oil depot in a sign they are not letting up on their attacks.

With agencies

