Ukraine says it struck S-300 missile system in Russia’s Rostov region

1 min read

Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday it struck an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system based in Russia’s southern Rostov region overnight.



Kyiv’s General Staff said the attack took place near the settlement of Novoshakhtinsk, and that S-300s had been used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



“Explosions were observed at specified targeting points,” the General Staff said in a statement.

“The accuracy of the strike is being assessed.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said air defense forces had destroyed a Ukraine-launched missile over his region, but Russia’s defense ministry made no mention of the incident in its daily statement on destroyed air weapons.



Read more:

Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow, other regions: Russian officials

Over 122,000 people left Russia’s Kursk: Report

Fire at huge Russian diesel depot engulfing more storage tanks: Reports