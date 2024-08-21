Theme
A woman applies medication on the skin of her child who is under treatment against mpox at a health center in Munigi, Nyiragongo territory, near Goma in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo on August 19, 2024. (Reuters)
UN migration agency appeals for $18.5 mln in assistance for mpox outbreak

Reuters, Berlin
1 min read

The United Nation’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) appealed on Wednesday for $18.5 million in assistance to provide health care services to people impacted by the mpox outbreak in East and Southern Africa, according to a statement.

“The spread of mpox across East, Horn, and Southern Africa is a grave concern, especially for the vulnerable migrant, highly mobile populations and displaced communities often overlooked in such crises,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope.

“We must act swiftly to protect those at the highest risk and to mitigate the impact of this outbreak on the region,” Pope said in the statement.

