UN migration agency appeals for $18.5 mln in assistance for mpox outbreak

1 min read

The United Nation’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) appealed on Wednesday for $18.5 million in assistance to provide health care services to people impacted by the mpox outbreak in East and Southern Africa, according to a statement.



“The spread of mpox across East, Horn, and Southern Africa is a grave concern, especially for the vulnerable migrant, highly mobile populations and displaced communities often overlooked in such crises,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We must act swiftly to protect those at the highest risk and to mitigate the impact of this outbreak on the region,” Pope said in the statement.

Read more:

Mpox is not the new COVID, says WHO official

Thailand reports suspected case of new strain of mpox

Argentine authorities quarantine cargo ship over suspected mpox case