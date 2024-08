1 min read

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine on Thursday again warned its citizens not to travel to Ukraine, citing high safety risks including the threat of air raids.



The embassy also urged those in Ukraine to be prepared to take security precautions and evacuate if necessary.

