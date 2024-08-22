Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Xinjiang, China

1 min read

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Xinjiang in China on Thursday, the country’s Earthquake Networks Centre said.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

Four months ago, southern Xinjiang was hit with a 5.5 earthquake struck, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on January 23, killing at least three people.

With Reuters

