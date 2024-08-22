Theme
A Russian flag is seen at the top of the Moscow City Court building in Moscow on April 15, 2019.
A Russian flag is seen at the top of the Moscow City Court building in Moscow on April 15, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Russia to retaliate at Latvia for residence permits move

Reuters
1 min read

Russia will take steps to respond after Latvia made it harder for Russian citizens to extend residence permits, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the RIA news agency on Thursday.

Moscow would “continue to take tough measures, including those of asymmetric nature”, Zakharova added, but gave no examples of possible steps.

She said Riga’s moves, which include requiring a Latvian language test for Russians seeking to renew the permits, were arbitrary and contradicted a number of human rights treaties.

