Zelenskyy says has visited Ukraine’s Sumy area, bordering Russia’s Kursk region

2 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he went on Thursday to border areas in Sumy region, just across the frontier from Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops are staging an unprecedented offensive.



Over two years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv’s troops caught the Kremlin off-guard on August 6 by launching a large-scale assault inside Russian territory, where they captured dozens of settlements.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



“I visited the border area of the Sumy region and held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief (Oleksandr) Syrsky and the head of the Sumy regional military administration,” Zelenskyy said on social media.



Zelenskyy said his troops had seized another settlement and “replenished the exchange fund,” meaning it captured more prisoners of war to be used as leverage for future swaps.



Ukrainian officials have said the goals of the offensive included creating a “buffer zone” in Russian territory, seeking an end to the war on “fair” terms and stretching Russian forces.



Kyiv’s troops are however still struggling in the eastern Donbas region, where the Russian army has been making steady gains.



Zelenskyy said he discussed “steps taken to strengthen the defense toward Toretsk and Pokrovsk” in the Donbas, frontline areas with fierce fighting.



As the war stretches into its third year, Ukraine has been stepping up its attacks on Russian territory.



A source in Ukraine’s Security Services told AFP that Ukrainian forces had hit the Marinovka airfield in the Volgograd region, saying “each operation reduces Russia’s superiority in the skies and significantly limits their aircraft capabilities.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Volgograd regional governor Andrei Bocharov said Thursday that a drone downed by air defenses had sparked a fire “at a defense ministry facility” without giving details.



Russia has denounced the Kursk offensive, in which at least 31 civilians have died and 143 have been injured, according to TASS state news agency.



Read more:

US embassy warns of possible Russian attacks around Ukraine’s Independence Day

Ukraine’s Kursk assault ‘severe blow’ to Putin: EU’s Borrell

UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia’s Kursk plant next week