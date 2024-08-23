Fire at Russian port is still raging after Ukraine sunk ferry

A fire at Russia’s port of Kavkaz, which supplies goods to Crimea, is still raging, the TASS news agency reported on Friday, a day after a ferry loaded with fuel tanks sank there following a Ukrainian attack.
Ukraine’s Navy confirmed on Friday that it had destroyed the ferry which it said was used to deliver fuel and weapons to Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
The port of Kavkaz is one of Russia’s largest outlets on the Black Sea.
