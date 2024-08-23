Theme
Smoke and flames rise from the port of Kavkaz, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, as seen from Chushka, Krasnodar region, Russia, on August 22, 2024, in this screengrab taken from a social media video. (Reuters)
Fire at Russian port is still raging after Ukraine sunk ferry

1 min read

A fire at Russia’s port of Kavkaz, which supplies goods to Crimea, is still raging, the TASS news agency reported on Friday, a day after a ferry loaded with fuel tanks sank there following a Ukrainian attack.

Ukraine’s Navy confirmed on Friday that it had destroyed the ferry which it said was used to deliver fuel and weapons to Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The port of Kavkaz is one of Russia’s largest outlets on the Black Sea.

