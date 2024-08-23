Theme
TOPSHOT - Soldiers of Ukraine's 5th Regiment of Assault Infantry put ammunition into a crate before setting a US-made MK-19 automatic grenade launcher towards Russian positions in less than 800 metres away at a front line near Toretsk in the Donetsk region on October 12, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
Soldiers of Ukraine's 5th Regiment of Assault Infantry put ammunition into a crate before setting a US-made MK-19 automatic grenade launcher towards Russian positions in less than 800 metres away at a front line near Toretsk in the Donetsk region on October 12, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Norway approves Ukrainian production of Norwegian-developed artillery ammunition

Reuters
Published: Updated:
2 min read

Norway said on Friday it had agreed to Norwegian-developed artillery ammunition being produced in Ukraine.

NATO allies are racing to increase production of weapons, ammunition and missiles, partly to supply Ukraine but also to replenish stocks and be able to counter new threats.

One approach to boosting deliveries to Ukraine has been to allow for production of ammunition on Ukrainian territory.

The Nordic country’s government said Norway-based defense materials firm Nammo has signed a deal that allows a Ukrainian defense group to establish licensed production in Ukraine of Norwegian-developed 155mm artillery shells.

“The government has opened up to Norwegian defense technology being transferred to Ukraine, and Norway is contributing funding to make this happen,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

“This means Ukrainian forces can get supplies faster.”

