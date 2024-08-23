Russia disconnects unit at Rostov nuclear plant due to turbine fault

1 min read

A power unit at the Rostov nuclear plant in southern Russia has been disconnected from the grid because of a turbine defect, state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



It did not give details of what caused the fault but said that once the malfunction is dealt with, the block will be ready to be reconnected. Two other power units are currently operational at the site, it added.



The Rostov nuclear plant is the largest energy-generating facility in southern Russia with a total capacity of 4,071 megawatts. It provides around 75 percent of the power generation in the Rostov region and is connected to the grid of other southern regions.

Read more:

Russia suspends ferry service to Crimea after Ukrainian port attack

Russian forces free hostages taken by prisoners: Reports

Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to attack Kursk nuclear power plant with drone