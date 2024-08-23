Theme
A view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023. (AFP)
A view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023. (AFP)

Russia disconnects unit at Rostov nuclear plant due to turbine fault

Reuters
1 min read

A power unit at the Rostov nuclear plant in southern Russia has been disconnected from the grid because of a turbine defect, state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Friday.

It did not give details of what caused the fault but said that once the malfunction is dealt with, the block will be ready to be reconnected. Two other power units are currently operational at the site, it added.

The Rostov nuclear plant is the largest energy-generating facility in southern Russia with a total capacity of 4,071 megawatts. It provides around 75 percent of the power generation in the Rostov region and is connected to the grid of other southern regions.

