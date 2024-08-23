Russia says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant operating normally after power line outage
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine is operating normally after its automatic systems switched off one high-voltage line, Russia’s Rosatom nuclear company said on Friday.
The dormant plant relies on external power to maintain the stability and safety of its reactors. Rosatom said power was being supplied via another high-voltage line.
