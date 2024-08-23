Ukraine downs 14 out of 16 Russian drones in overnight attack

Ukraine’s forces destroyed 14 out of 16 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Friday.
“The air defense system operated in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions,” it said in a statement.
