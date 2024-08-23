Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 31, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 31, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine downs 14 out of 16 Russian drones in overnight attack

Reuters, Kyiv 
1 min read

Ukraine’s forces destroyed 14 out of 16 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Friday.

“The air defense system operated in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions,” it said in a statement.

Russia says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant operating normally after power line outage

Russian ambassador says US plans to give Ukraine carte blanche on weapons

Indian PM Modi set to make historic visit to Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

