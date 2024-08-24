Theme
China's President Xi Jinping attends Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan July 4, 2024. REUTERS/Turar Kazangapov
China's President Xi Jinping. (File photo: Reuters)

China’s Xi to visit Russia in October: Report

China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October, the state-run RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Chinese envoy to Moscow.

The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22-24.

