China’s Xi to visit Russia in October: Report

China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October, the state-run RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Chinese envoy to Moscow.



The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22-24.

