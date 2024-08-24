ISIS claims responsibility for knife attack in Germany

2 min read

ISIS claimed responsibility on Saturday for a knife attack in the western German city of Solingen that killed three people on Friday.



The militant group said in a statement on its Telegram account that the attack was carried out by one of its members “in revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



It did not immediately provide any evidence for its assertion and it was not clear how close any relationship between the attacker and ISIS was.



Friday’s attack, in which a man killed three people and wounded eight others, took place in the Fronhof, a market square in Solingen where live bands were playing as part of a festival marking the city’s 650th anniversary.



Police said they were conducting a manhunt for the assailant. They said they had detained a 15-year-old and were investigating whether this person was linked to the attacker.

Read more:

One held as German police hunt festival knife attack suspect

French police officer hurt in arson attack in front of synagogue

Russia detains Israeli-Canadian citizen wanted in US for fraud