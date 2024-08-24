Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A truck transports a tank of Wagner private mercenary group along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
A truck transports a tank of Wagner private mercenary group along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia declares emergency in part of Voronezh region after drone attack

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russia has declared a state of emergency in part of the Voronezh region bordering Ukraine after an overnight drone attack, local governor Alexander Gusev said in his Telegram channel.

According to Gusev, Russian forces intercepted five drones. Falling debris ignited a fire, leading to the detonation of explosive materials.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The incident damaged no civilian buildings but prompted authorities to impose emergency measures in three settlements in the Ostrogozhsky district and evacuate 200 people, he said.

Read more:

Biden talks with Zelenskyy, announces new military aid for Kyiv

Norway approves Ukrainian production of Norwegian-developed artillery ammunition

Russia disconnects unit at Rostov nuclear plant due to turbine fault

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size