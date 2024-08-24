Theme
Police officers work at the scene where several people were injured in a knife attack on May 31, 2024 in Mannheim, western Germany. (AFP)
Several people dead in stabbing incident in western Germany

Several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man stabbed passers-by at random with a knife at a city festival in the western German city of Solingen, newspaper Bild reported.

Bild reported that the event occurred around 9:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) and that at least three people were dead and multiple people were wounded.

Witnesses said the perpetrator was at large, the paper added.

The local newspaper Solingen Tageblatt reported on its website that the attack occurred at a festival to honor town’s 650 years.

Local police said they were not yet able to comment.

