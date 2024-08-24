Several people dead in stabbing incident in western Germany

1 min read

Several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man stabbed passers-by at random with a knife at a city festival in the western German city of Solingen, newspaper Bild reported.



Bild reported that the event occurred around 9:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) and that at least three people were dead and multiple people were wounded.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Witnesses said the perpetrator was at large, the paper added.



The local newspaper Solingen Tageblatt reported on its website that the attack occurred at a festival to honor town’s 650 years.



Local police said they were not yet able to comment.

Read more:

German military providing radar data on suspicious drone flights

Germany seizes almost 250,000 euros in cash in crypto ATM sting

Germany examining whether any available mpox vaccines could be donated