Ukraine says five dead in Russian strike on eastern town of Kostyantynivka

Five people were killed and five others wounded on Saturday in a Russian bombardment of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka, Ukraine’s prosecutor general said.

“As a result of this enemy attack five residents - three men and two women - suffered fatal injuries,” the prosecutor said in a statement.



