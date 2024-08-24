Theme
A woman looks through the rubble of a building destroyed by bombing in the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on April 11, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)
Ukraine says five dead in Russian strike on eastern town of Kostyantynivka

AFP, Kyiv
Five people were killed and five others wounded on Saturday in a Russian bombardment of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka, Ukraine’s prosecutor general said.

“As a result of this enemy attack five residents - three men and two women - suffered fatal injuries,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

