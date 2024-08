Drone strikes kill 21, including 11 children, in Mali’s Tinzaouaten

2 min read

At least 21 people, including 11 children, were killed by drone strikes on Sunday on the town of Tinzaouaten in north Mali, near where the army suffered a heavy blow last month, Tuareg rebels said.

Mali had already carried out airstrikes on insurgent targets in and around Tinzaouaten shortly after Tuareg and extremist fighters killed a large number of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries near the town in July.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The town, located near the Algerian border, came under drone attack again on Sunday, a spokesperson for a rebel coalition known as the Strategic Framework for the Defense of the People of Azawad (CSP-DPA) said in a statement.

The strikes targeted a pharmacy and gatherings of people, causing a provisional death toll of 21 civilians, including 11 children and the pharmacy manager. Dozens more were injured and there was severe material damage.

The CSP-DPA blamed Mali's army and Wagner mercenaries, and said neighboring Burkina Faso operated the drone.

Mali's army, Russia's defense ministry and Burkina Faso's military government did not respond to requests for comment.

The fighting near Tinzaouaten in late July could be Wagner's heaviest defeat since it stepped in two years ago to help Mali's junta fight insurgent groups.

Tuareg rebels said they killed at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers. An al-Qaeda affiliate said it had killed 50 Wagner mercenaries and 10 Malian soldiers.

Neither Mali nor Wagner have said how many troops they lost, although Wagner said it suffered heavy losses.

Both Tuareg separatists and extremist insurgents liked to al-Qaeda and ISIS operate in north Mali.

The country has been grappling with extremist insurgents since terrorist groups hijacked a Tuareg rebellion in 2012.

Frustrations over authorities' failure to restore security contributed to coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger since 2020.

Juntas have subsequently cut ties with Western and regional allies, turning instead to Russia.

The separatists, meanwhile, signed a peace agreement with Mali's government in 2015. But CSP-DPA pulled out of talks in 2022.

Read more:

Mali separatists kill 84 Russian mercenaries, 47 Malian soldiers near Algerian border

Mali cuts ties with Ukraine after official admits Kyiv’s role in troop losses

Ukraine slams Mali’s decision to cut diplomatic ties as ‘hasty’ and ‘baseless’