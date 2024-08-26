Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa

1 min read

Germany will donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses from its military stocks to help contain the outbreak on the African continent in the short term as well as provide help to the affected countries, said a government spokesperson on Monday.



The World Health Organization has declared mpox a global public health emergency, after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spread to neighboring countries and a new form of the virus, clade Ib, triggered concerns about the speed of transmission.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Germany examining whether any available mpox vaccines could be donated

Gabon records first mpox case

Burundi records 171 mpox cases