Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A person holds doses of Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex vaccine, used to protect against mpox virus, at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris, France July 27, 2022.
A person holds doses of Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex vaccine, used to protect against mpox virus, at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris, France July 27, 2022. (File photo)

Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Germany will donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses from its military stocks to help contain the outbreak on the African continent in the short term as well as provide help to the affected countries, said a government spokesperson on Monday.

The World Health Organization has declared mpox a global public health emergency, after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spread to neighboring countries and a new form of the virus, clade Ib, triggered concerns about the speed of transmission.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Germany examining whether any available mpox vaccines could be donated

Gabon records first mpox case

Burundi records 171 mpox cases

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size