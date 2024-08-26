Polish army reports airspace violation after Russia strikes on Ukraine

1 min read

Poland’s army said on Monday the NATO country’s airspace was violated, probably by a drone, after deadly Russian strikes battered Ukraine.

“We are probably dealing with the entry of an object on Polish territory. The object was confirmed by at least three radiolocation stations,” Operational Commander of the Armed Forces General Maciej Klisz told reporters, adding that it was “probably an unmanned aerial vehicle.”

