Poland to tighten controls on Belarus border as Estonia warns of Russian threat to eastern Europe
Poland’s army said on Monday the NATO country’s airspace was violated, probably by a drone, after deadly Russian strikes battered Ukraine. (File photo: Reuters)

Polish army reports airspace violation after Russia strikes on Ukraine

Poland’s army said on Monday the NATO country’s airspace was violated, probably by a drone, after deadly Russian strikes battered Ukraine.

“We are probably dealing with the entry of an object on Polish territory. The object was confirmed by at least three radiolocation stations,” Operational Commander of the Armed Forces General Maciej Klisz told reporters, adding that it was “probably an unmanned aerial vehicle.”

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

At least three killed as Russia launches major missile, drone attack on Ukraine

Zelenskyy urges Europe to help down Russian drones, missiles

