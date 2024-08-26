Russia says it destroyed 20 Ukraine-launched drones

1 min read

Russia’s air defense systems destroyed 20 drones that Ukraine launched against the country overnight, Moscow’s defense ministry said on Monday.

Nine of the drones were destroyed over the Saratov region, three over the Kursk region and two each over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Tula regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

It added that single drones were destroyed over the Oryol and Ryazan regions.

