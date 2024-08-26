Theme
This photograph released on August 11, 2024 on the official Telegram account of Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak shows a fire in a residential building following a missile attack in Kursk, Russia. (Photo by Handout / TELEGRAM / @glavaigorkutsak / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / TELEGRAM ACCOUNT @GLAVAIGORKUTSAK - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This photograph released on August 11, 2024 on the official Telegram account of Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak shows a fire in a residential building following a missile attack in Kursk, Russia.

Russia says it destroyed 20 Ukraine-launched drones

Russia’s air defense systems destroyed 20 drones that Ukraine launched against the country overnight, Moscow’s defense ministry said on Monday.

Nine of the drones were destroyed over the Saratov region, three over the Kursk region and two each over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Tula regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

It added that single drones were destroyed over the Oryol and Ryazan regions.

