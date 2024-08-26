Theme
This handout photograph posted on the official Telegram channel of the Vice Speaker of the State Duma from the New People party, Andrei Davankov on August 25, 2024, shows party supporters displaying paper planes as a reference to the logo of instant messaging service company Telegram outside France's Embassy in central Moscow, in support of Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the messaging app Telegram. (AFP)
Telegram’s Durov still held by French police, franceinfo reports

Reuters
Russia-born billionaire and Telegram owner Pavel Durov was still being detained for questioning by French police on Monday, local news channel franceinfo reported, after he was arrested and taken into custody at the weekend.

“The police custody is continuing on Monday, ...and may last up to four days,” the report said.

The Paris public prosecution office did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. French authorities have not yet confirmed Durov’s arrest.

A police source told Reuters Durov was arrested at the weekend at a private jet airport close to Paris because he was the subject of an arrest warrant. A cybersecurity gendarmerie unit and the national anti-fraud police unit are leading the investigation, the source said.

“Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe,” Telegram said in a statement on Sunday, adding: “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.”

