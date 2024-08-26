Tire shards pierce wing on Qantas flight heading to Rome
Passengers and pilots on a Qantas flight from Rome flew for almost 16 hours and landed, unaware a chunk of their plane’s tire had shorn off and punctured the wing.
The Australian airline said Monday the incident occurred on an August 24 flight from Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport en route to the West coast of Australia.
During take-off in Rome, the tread separated from the tire, damaging the underside of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s right wing.
Staff only noticed the damage to the tire and the wing after the plane had landed in Perth, almost 16 hours later.
“We apologize to passengers for the inconvenience and thank them for their understanding,” a Qantas spokesperson said.
