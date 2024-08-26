Ukraine drone attack on Russia’s Saratov region damages homes, injures one

2 min read

A woman was wounded and homes damaged in two key cities of Russia’s Saratov region as a result of Ukraine’s drone attack on Monday, the governor of the region southeast of Moscow said.

A residential complex in the city of Saratov was damaged by falling debris from drones destroyed by Russia’s air defense systems, regional governor Roman Basurgin said on the Telegram messaging app.

“A woman was hospitalized in serious condition,” Basurgin said. “Doctors are fighting for her life.”

Earlier, Basurgin said emergency services had fanned out at affected sites in Saratov and Engels, key cities in the region several hundred kilometers southeast of the capital.

Russia has a strategic bomber military base in Engels that Ukraine has attacked numerous times since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022.

There was no immediate information on damage at the base, or the scale of the Ukrainian attack on the region, which is several hundred kilometers distant from the border with Ukraine.

Video posted on Telegram by the Russian news SHOT channel showed what it identified as a high-rise residential building in Saratov, with a damaged side and several windows blown out across three floors.

In Engels, the top floor of a residential building was damaged, it added.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks, which they say aim to destroy infrastructure key to war efforts.

