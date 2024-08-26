Theme
Ukrainian servicemen fire BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 28, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
Ukrainian servicemen fire BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 28, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine’s forces engaged in repelling Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

Ukraine air defense systems in the Kyiv region were engaged in repelling Russia’s drone attack, the military administration of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital said on Monday.

“A movement of enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) has been detected! Air defence systems are operating in the region,” the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

