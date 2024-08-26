Ukraine’s forces engaged in repelling Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

1 min read

Ukraine air defense systems in the Kyiv region were engaged in repelling Russia’s drone attack, the military administration of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital said on Monday.

“A movement of enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) has been detected! Air defence systems are operating in the region,” the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

