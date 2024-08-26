Zelenskyy urges Europe to help down Russian drones, missiles

1 min read

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday urged European nations to help down drones and missiles over Ukraine in the wake of deadly Russian aerial bombardments across his country.

He said a Russian barrage hit Ukraine Monday with more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones, including in several western regions neighboring or near European countries.

“In our various regions of Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbors worked together with our F-16s and together with our air defense,” Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

“If such unity has worked so well in the Middle East, it should work in Europe as well. Life has the same value everywhere,” he added, apparently referring to the US helping Israel shoot down Iranian projectiles.

He also once again urged Ukraine’s allies to drop restrictions on the use of long-range weapons, which Kyiv wants to use to launch strikes deeper inside Russian territory.

“America, Britain, France, and other partners have the power to help us stop terror,” Zelenskyy added.

