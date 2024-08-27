Russia delegation arrives in North Korea

2 min read

A Russian delegation led by a top trade official has arrived in Pyongyang, North Korea’s state media reported Tuesday.

The team headed by Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Roman Chekushov arrived in the North Korean capital on Monday, the state news agency KCNA reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At the airport, the delegation was greeted by North Korea’s External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho as well as Russian embassy officials, and a reception followed, according to the report.

The visit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his country’s support over devastating floods that caused an unspecified number of deaths and damaged thousands of homes in late July.

The government has vowed to move 15,000 flood victims to the capital as international offers of support have poured in since news of the flooding disaster emerged.

South Korean media have reported that the number of dead and missing in the North from the floods could be as high as 1,500, but North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed the reports as a provocation.

North Korea and Russia have been allies since the North’s founding after World War II and have drawn even closer since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea is accused of breaching arms control measures by supplying weapons to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.

Natural disasters tend to have a greater impact on the isolated and impoverished country due to its weak infrastructure, while deforestation has left it vulnerable to flooding.

Read more:

North Korea’s Kim and Russia’s Putin vow deeper ties on Korean liberation day

Putin offers disaster aid to North Korea after recent flooding damage

Elite North Korea military trainees visit Russia amid deepening ties