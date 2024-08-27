Russian forces take control of village of Orlivka in eastern Ukraine: Report

1 min read

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Orlivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the TASS news agency cited the defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.

