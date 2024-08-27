Theme
A man walks among rubble of a destroyed building hit by recent shelling, what local officials called a Ukrainian military strike, in Horlivka (Gorlovka), Russian-controlled Ukraine, on April 8, 2024, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. (AFP)
A man walks among rubble of a destroyed building hit by recent shelling, what local officials called a Ukrainian military strike, in Horlivka (Gorlovka), Russian-controlled Ukraine, on April 8, 2024. (AFP)

Russian forces take control of village of Orlivka in eastern Ukraine: Report

Reuters
1 min read

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Orlivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the TASS news agency cited the defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.

Read more:

Russian official says border ‘under control’ after reported Ukrainian attack

Ukraine’s forces engaged in repelling Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

Modi updates Biden on Ukraine visit as India stresses diplomacy amid Russian ties

