Two workers killed, one injured in incident at Delta Airline facility in Atlanta

Two Delta Air Lines workers were killed and one injured in an incident at an airline maintenance facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, Delta said.

“This news is heartbreaking for all of us,” Delta said in a statement, adding that the incident had occurred in the wheel and brake shop, but without giving any further details.



WSB-TV in Atlanta, citing sources, earlier said a Delta employee and a contractor were killed when a tire on a plane exploded while it was being removed.



The aircraft had arrived from Las Vegas on Sunday, the station reported, citing flight information.

