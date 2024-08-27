Theme
Travelers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday during the coronavirus, in Atlanta, Georgia, US November 23, 2020. (Reuters/Chris Aluka Berry)
Two workers killed, one injured in incident at Delta Airline facility in Atlanta

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Two Delta Air Lines workers were killed and one injured in an incident at an airline maintenance facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, Delta said.

“This news is heartbreaking for all of us,” Delta said in a statement, adding that the incident had occurred in the wheel and brake shop, but without giving any further details.

WSB-TV in Atlanta, citing sources, earlier said a Delta employee and a contractor were killed when a tire on a plane exploded while it was being removed.

The aircraft had arrived from Las Vegas on Sunday, the station reported, citing flight information.

