UN atomic agency head visits Russia’s Kursk nuclear plant

UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi kicked off a visit Tuesday to “independently assess” conditions at Russia’s Kursk nuclear plant following Ukraine’s unprecedented cross-border offensive into the Russian region.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly warned of the dangers of fighting around nuclear plants following Russia’s full-scale military offensive into Ukraine in February 2022.



A spokesperson for Russia’s nuclear agency, Rosatom, told AFP that Rossi had arrived at the power plant as he personally leads a mission to assess the situation there, which he has warned is “serious.”



In the first days of the conflict, Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, and also briefly held the decommissioned Chernobyl plant in the north.



Ukraine launched its surprise incursion into Kursk on August 6 and has said it is making advances, even as Russian forces move deeper into eastern Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin last week accused Ukraine of trying to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant, which is less than 50 kilometers (30 miles) from fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.



The IAEA confirmed that it had been told by Russian authorities that drone fragments were found last Thursday roughly 100 meters from the Kursk plant’s spent nuclear fuel storage facility.

‘Serious situation’

Grossi said Monday he would “independently assess what is happening” at the plant, “given the serious situation.”



“The safety and security of all nuclear power plants is of central and fundamental concern to the IAEA,” Grossi said in a statement.



The plant lies some 60 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, next to the Seym river, and less than 50 kilometers away from Kursk city, the region’s capital with a population of around 440,000.



The plant has four reactor units though only two are operational and two more reactors are under construction.



All four reactors are the same type as Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, without a protecting dome around them.



In 1986, a reactor at Chernobyl exploded during a botched safety test, resulting in the world’s worst nuclear accident that sent clouds of radiation across much of Europe and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.



Tariq Rauf, a former IAEA official, said these types of reactors have since undergone “significant safety upgrades.”



Robert Kelley, a former IAEA director of inspections, said: “The possibility of a Chernobyl-type incident with the reactor blowing up and burning for days is zero.”



But he added that an errant bomb or large artillery strike on spent fuel storage ponds could damage the fuel and release radioactive gases and particles.

‘Maximum restraint’

Russia has repeatedly sounded the alarm over a possible hit since Ukrainian troops and tanks stormed into Kursk.



The IAEA urged both Russia and Ukraine to exercise “maximum restraint” to “avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences.”



On Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had taken control of two more Russian settlements in Kursk region, adding to dozens already captured.



More than 130,000 people have been displaced so far.



Kyiv has said the offensive aims to prevent cross-border strikes from Russia into its Sumy region and to force Russia to the negotiating table “on our own terms.”



