UN urges China to review ‘problematic’ Xinjiang policies amid human rights concerns

The UN Human Rights Office said Tuesday “problematic” policies persist in China two years on from its major report citing possible “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang.

China has been accused of incarcerating more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the northwestern Xinjiang region -- charges Beijing vehemently rejects.

OHCHR revealed Tuesday it had held a series of discussions in Geneva with Chinese officials since February 2023, which paved the way for UN human rights chief Volker Turk to send a team to Beijing from May 26 to June 1 this year.

The team held talks with the Chinese authorities, specifically on “counter-terrorism policies and the criminal justice system”, OHCHR spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters.

“On Xinjiang, we understand that many problematic laws and policies remain in place,” she said.

OHCHR demanded that Chinese authorities “undertake a full review” of the legal requirements pertaining to national security and counter-terrorism, as well as guarding minorities against discrimination.

It called for “tangible progress in the protection of human rights in China” as well as investigations into alleged violations, including torture.

A major report by Turk’s predecessor Michelle Bachelet -- released just minutes before her term ended on August 31, 2022 -- cited possible “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang.

The report, flatly rejected by China, detailed “credible” evidence of torture, forced medical treatment and sexual or gender-based violence -- as well as forced labour.

China denies allegations of abuse and insists it is running vocational training centers in Xinjiang which have helped to combat extremism and enhance development.

Talks on Tibet, Hong Kong

Shamdasani said Turk and his office had had detailed exchanges with Beijing on its policies impacting the human rights of ethnic and religious minorities, including in Xinjiang and Tibet -- as well as concerns in Hong Kong.

She said the OHCHR team sent to Beijing met with representatives from Xinjiang and Hong Kong, but did not travel outside the capital. Further visits are being discussed.

Shamdasani said the cooperation had been “positive” but “in terms of actual implementation... there’s a lot to be desired, which is why we need to continue to work with them, to engage to see where we can have some progress”.

OHCHR is following the situation in China despite difficulties posed by limited access to information, “and the fear of reprisals against individuals who engage with the United Nations,” she said.

