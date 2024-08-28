Air traffic halted at Netherlands’ Eindhoven Airport, officials say

2 min read

All air traffic was halted at the Netherlands’ Eindhoven Airport on Wednesday after an unspecified “significant disruption,” the Dutch Royal Airforce said on Wednesday.



The Airforce gave no further details on the nature of the disruption at the airport, the second largest in the country.



Separately, the Dutch defense ministry reported its own disruption on Wednesday, citing IT issues.



“Employees are experiencing login problems and in some cases there is an impact on service provision because telephone numbers are not reachable,” the ministry said in a statement.



Dutch emergency services also reported a national outage which has disrupted its usual alarm and communication system, although it said that national emergency numbers were still working.



It remained unclear whether the disruptions were connected, but sources at the National Cybersecurity Center told local media outlet AD that there were no indications yet of a cyberattack. They said one outage might be contributing to the other.

