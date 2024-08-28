Russia bans entry to 92 US citizens, including journalists

2 min read

Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was banning entry to Russia for 92 US citizens including journalists, lawyers, and the heads of what it said were key military-industrial firms over what it described as Washington’s Russophobic stance.



The war in Ukraine has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow’s relations with the United States since the depths of the Cold War.

The list, published on Telegram by the ministry, included 14 Wall Street Journal employees, five New York Times journalists and four from the Washington Post.



The ministry said it was targeting editorial staff and reporters from “leading liberal-globalist publications” involved in producing and disseminating what it described as “fakes” about the Russian armed forces.



It said the bans were in response to the Biden administration’s “Russophobic course”, a key part of which has been sweeping sanctions on Russian politicians, business figures, scientists and journalists.

