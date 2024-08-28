Theme
Ukrainian emergency services conduct a search and rescue operation among the rubble at the site where a hotel was hit by a missile in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, after local authorities said Russia launched several attacks in the Ukrainian region, on August 24, 2024. (Reuters)
Ukrainian emergency services conduct a search and rescue operation among the rubble at the site where a hotel was hit by a missile in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, after local authorities said Russia launched several attacks in the Ukrainian region, on August 24, 2024. (Reuters)

Russia says it took control of Komyshivka settlement in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Komyshivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the state TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian defense ministry.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield claim.

