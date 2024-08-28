Russia says it took control of Komyshivka settlement in eastern Ukraine

1 min read

Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Komyshivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the state TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian defense ministry.



Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield claim.

