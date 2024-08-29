Hong Kong court finds two ex-Stand News editors guilty of sedition

1 min read

A Hong Kong court on Thursday found two editors of the now-defunct Stand News media outlet guilty of conspiring to publish seditious publications in a case that has drawn international scrutiny amid a security crackdown in the China-ruled city.



The two editors, Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, could face a maximum jail term of two years. This is the first sedition conviction against any journalist or editor since Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China in 1997.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Hong Kong court dismisses bid to end Jimmy Lai trial