Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
An illustration of judge’s gavel. (iStock)
The two editors, Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, could face a maximum jail term of two years. (File photo)

Hong Kong court finds two ex-Stand News editors guilty of sedition

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A Hong Kong court on Thursday found two editors of the now-defunct Stand News media outlet guilty of conspiring to publish seditious publications in a case that has drawn international scrutiny amid a security crackdown in the China-ruled city.

The two editors, Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, could face a maximum jail term of two years. This is the first sedition conviction against any journalist or editor since Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China in 1997.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Hong Kong court dismisses bid to end Jimmy Lai trial

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman Reactions to the DNC with Susan Platt, Bryan Lanza and Allan Lichtman
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size