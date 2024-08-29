Hong Kong jury convicts one, acquits six in landmark UN anti-terrorism trial

1 min read

A Hong Kong jury on Thursday convicted one person and acquitted six others over an alleged plan to detonate explosives and use firearms against police during the 2019 protest in the city, in a landmark case under the United Nations Anti-Terrorism Ordinance.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lai Chun-pong, 30, was the only one found guilty, with the jury finding the other six members of the group, Lee Ka-tin, 25, Cheung Chun-fu, 24, Cheung Ming-yu, 21, Yim Man-him, 22, Justin Hui Cham-wing, 25, and Lau Pui-ying, 24, not guilty.

The prosecution alleged they were members of a group known as the “Dragon Slayers.”

The trial marked the first time the UN anti-terrorism act was enacted in Hong Kong.

High Court Judge Judianna Barnes told the nine-person jury that they had to determine whether each defendant intended to kill police after they were charged with plotting to bomb key targets and kill police officers five years ago.

Hong Kong, which returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, saw a wave of often violent anti-government protests in 2019 over a now-shelved extradition bill.

Read more:

Hong Kong court finds two ex-Stand News editors guilty of sedition

British Airways suspends Beijing flights on airspace challenges

Chinese academic convicted of acting as foreign agent, spying on activists in US