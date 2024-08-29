Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 31, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 31, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine says it shot down more than 10 Russian drones in latest attack

Reuters, Kyiv 
1 min read

Ukrainian air defense shot down more than 10 Russian drones during the third attack on the Ukrainian capital in four days, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Thursday.

