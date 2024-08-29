Ukraine says it shot down more than 10 Russian drones in latest attack
Ukrainian air defense shot down more than 10 Russian drones during the third attack on the Ukrainian capital in four days, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Thursday.
