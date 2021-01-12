.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai's Emaar Malls chief executive resigns after four months

General view of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 21, 2018. (Reuters)
General view of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 21, 2018. (Reuters)

Dubai's Emaar Malls chief executive resigns after four months

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The chief executive of Dubai’s Emaar Malls has resigned only four months after joining the company, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Emaar announced that CEO Rajiv Suri’s had submitted his resignation in the statement issued to the Dubai Financial Market.

Amit Jain, Emaar Properties’ group chief executive officer, will handle Suri’s responsibilities until further notice.

The company declined to comment further when contacted by Al Arabiya English.

Emaar Mall’s profitability in 2020 was significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Its net profit between January and September of 2020 was $160 million (AED586 million), compared to $470 million (AED1.7 billion) the previous year.

Read more:

Dubai’s Emaar founder Alabbar steps down, takes managing director role

Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emaar chief abolishes all job titles at the property developer

Coronavirus: UAE retailers need to ‘be bold,’ says Emaar chief Mohamed Alabbar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More