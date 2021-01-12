Dubai's Emaar Malls chief executive resigns after four months

The chief executive of Dubai’s Emaar Malls has resigned only four months after joining the company, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Emaar announced that CEO Rajiv Suri’s had submitted his resignation in the statement issued to the Dubai Financial Market.

Amit Jain, Emaar Properties’ group chief executive officer, will handle Suri’s responsibilities until further notice.

The company declined to comment further when contacted by Al Arabiya English.

Emaar Mall’s profitability in 2020 was significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Its net profit between January and September of 2020 was $160 million (AED586 million), compared to $470 million (AED1.7 billion) the previous year.

