Macron, in call with Biden, floated pursuing Airbus-Boeing settlement: CNBC

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested to US President Joe Biden two weeks ago that the US and France seek a negotiated settlement in the Boeing-Airbus conflict over aircraft manufacturing that has lasted about two decades, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Biden was noncommittal on the outcome but said the relevant teams would follow up, according to the report.

Macron and Biden spoke late last month, with the US president expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

