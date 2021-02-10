.
Macron, in call with Biden, floated pursuing Airbus-Boeing settlement: CNBC

This file photo taken on March 21, 2018 shows a logo at the Airbus A380 assembly site in Blagnac, southern France. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested to US President Joe Biden two weeks ago that the US and France seek a negotiated settlement in the Boeing-Airbus conflict over aircraft manufacturing that has lasted about two decades, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Biden was noncommittal on the outcome but said the relevant teams would follow up, according to the report.

Macron and Biden spoke late last month, with the US president expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

