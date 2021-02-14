.
Argentina’s vice president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, April 21, 2017. (Reuters)

Reuters

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her allies want to delay a $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund until the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials.

About a week ago, Argentine President Alberto Fernández said he believed the IMF should grant the country more flexible terms.

Argentina has for months been in talks with the IMF to restructure the terms of a loan sought by Fernandez’s predecessor Mauricio Macri to confront an economic crisis that has sent poverty skyrocketing in one of the world’s top grains producers.

