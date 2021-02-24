Pandemic plunges Britain's Heathrow Airport to $2.8 billion loss

Britain's Heathrow Airport plunged to a 2 billion pound ($2.8 billion) annual loss after passenger numbers collapsed to levels last seen in the 1970s during the pandemic.

Heathrow called on the government to agree a common international travel standard to allow travel to restart in the summer and to provide tax breaks for airports to help them ride out the crisis.

