.
.
.
.
Language

Amazon launches UK’s first cashier-free grocery store in London

The Amazon Fresh grocery store opens in London, Thursday March 4, 2021, where a sign explains for shoppers to pick up items and walk out of the store, contactless, without the need for a till. (AP)
The Amazon Fresh grocery store opens in London, Thursday March 4, 2021, where a sign explains for shoppers to pick up items and walk out of the store, contactless, without the need for a till. (AP)

Amazon launches UK’s first cashier-free grocery store in London

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, London

Published: Updated:

Amazon has opened a cashier-free supermarket in London, its first bricks and mortar expansion outside the US as the company bets on strong demand for its contactless shops.

The online retailing giant opened the doors to its Amazon Fresh shop in West London’s Ealing neighborhood on Thursday, in what it said will be the first in a wave of shops in the British capital using its automated checkout technology.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Shoppers use a smartphone app to scan a QR code so they can enter the store. They can fill their shopping bags with milk, eggs or other groceries while cameras and sensors track what’s taken off shelves.

Purchases are charged to an Amazon account after leaving and a receipt sent by email.

There’s no need to wait in line to pay at the checkout, a feature that has more appeal after the pandemic highlighted the need for social distancing.

Amazon already operates 26 cashier-free convenience stores in the US under the Amazon Go brand and two larger supermarkets called Amazon Go Grocery. As part of its UK launch, Amazon also unveiled its new private label food brand, by Amazon.

Read more:

Amazon sues New York attorney general to avoid a state lawsuit on COVID-19 response

After withholding driver tips, Amazon forced to pay $61.7 mln in penalties

Amazon to expand tech hub in Boston with 3,000 new jobs in next few years

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

One month on: Lokman Slim assassination investigation yields little results One month on: Lokman Slim assassination investigation yields little results
NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More