.
.
.
.
Language

Accenture joins forces with UAE VC firm in first regional partnership

The Accenture logo is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26, 2019. (AFP)
The Accenture logo is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26, 2019. (AFP)

Accenture joins forces with UAE VC firm in first regional partnership

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ Global Ventures has joined forces with professional services company Accenture in the latter’s first partnership with a venture capital firm in the region.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The partnership signifies the Fortune Global 500 multinational’s interest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), according to a statement from Accenture.

Accenture also says it is eyeing up a number of new partnerships in the region following the announcement.

The company said on Thursday March 18 that it had returned to pre-pandemic growth levels after doubling down on investments in digital strategy. Many companies used its services to shift to using cloud technology as employees were forced to work from home.

Accenture, which has clients in various industries including health and financial services, acquired a number of cloud-focused ventures during the second quarter of 2020 as the pandemic was ramping up.

“[The partnership] will enable Accenture to further drive innovation in the region’s venture capital space through supporting entrepreneurs with the company’s in-depth insights and research and providing unmatched industry expertise and counsel,” said Alexis Lecanuet, regional managing director for Accenture in the Middle East.

Noor Sweid, founder and general partner of Global Ventures, added: “By combining our regional venture capital expertise and thought leadership with Accenture’s pioneering insights and global presence, we are confident we will grow the regional venture capital ecosystem together.”

With Reuters

Read more:

Dubai cybersecurity company secures $2.25mln VC funding

Flight bookings will “go off like a fire hydrant,” after pandemic losses: Etihad CEO

Saudi Aramco private investment plan voluntary, not state imposed: CEO Amin Nasser

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors
Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns
UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases
Iran ‘obsessively’ carrying out executions, say rights activists Iran ‘obsessively’ carrying out executions, say rights activists

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More