Saudi Arabia’s SABIC signs MoU with Saudi Investment Recycling Co

A picture taken on January 17, 2016 shows the headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s SABIC signs MoU with Saudi Investment Recycling Co

Reuters

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, one of the world’s largest petrochemical firms, said on Sunday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Investment Recycling Company to help SIRC set up its first chemical recycling plant to convert mixed plastic waste into recycled feedstock.

The agreement will help Saudi Arabia meet its waste management objectives, SABIC said in a tweet.

