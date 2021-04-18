Saudi Arabia’s FII signs MoU with Amundi focusing on environmental research

Riyadh-based Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with European asset manager Amundi to cooperate on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research.

The partnership between the two entities will focus on transforming research projects into real-life solutions that tackle societal issues, and aim to “[drive] positive change for humanity,” according to a press statement.

They will also conduct and publish joint research on ESG in emerging markets.

The memorandum was signed by Jean-Jacques Barbéris, head of Amundi’s corporate and institutional clients division and ESG, and Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute.

“Our conception of ESG is to incentivize companies to engage into the transition we all need,” said Barbéris in a press statement.

“Different approaches are therefore needed depending of geographies and we are happy to develop new research capacities on ESG in emerging markets with FII-Institute.”

Attias added: “We are very pleased to enter into a MoU with Amundi to collaborate on ESG research and focus on emerging markets.

“This agreement reflects the FII-Institute’s commitment to advance ESG awareness and work with key stakeholders to advance our common sustainability objectives.”

The FII is an annual conference of economics experts held in Riyadh every year. The FII Institute is one of its non-profit branches that focuses on developments in healthcare, robotics, sustainability, and artificial intelligence.

