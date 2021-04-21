.
UAE’s biggest bank FAB posts three percent rise in Q1 profit as impairments fall

First Abu Dhabi Bank. (Facebook)
The First Abu Dhabi Bank headquarters. (Facebook)

Reuters

First Abu Dhabi Bank, UAE’s biggest lender, posted a 3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by a sharp drop in impairment charges, and said it expected to benefit from a pickup in economic and business activity.

It reported a net profit of 2.476 billion dirhams ($675.23 million) for the period ended March 31, compared to 2.408 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 2.69 billion dirhams, according to a mean forecast of three analysts.

Rival lender Emirates NBD on Tuesday posted a 12 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, citing improving economic conditions from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout and a sharp drop in impairments.

UAE central bank extends stimulus measures to mid-2022 to drive economic recovery

UAE appoints new central bank board members

Liquidity in UAE banking sector returns to pre-COVID levels

